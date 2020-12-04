1/1
Carolyn K. "Carol" Kinnison
1946 - 2020
Carolyn "Carol" K. Kinnison 1946—2020
Carolyn "Carol" K. Kinnison, 74, of Rockford, passed away at Carriage Health and Rehab on December 3, 2020. Born April 30, 1946 in Effingham, IL, to Harry and Julia Walker. She graduated from Teutopolis Community High School in 1964. She moved to Rockford in 1968 and had three children: Mike, Christy and Jodi. She had a love and passion for her home, garden and flowers. She was known to many by her smile and gift of gab. She truly loved people. The love of her life was her beloved cat, Sarah Lee of 15 years. Carolyn was employed at Nylint Toy Company for 17 years. She will be missed by her children, Mike Kinnison, Christy (Arlando) Glover, and Jodi Kinnison; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Connie Bunns; brothers, Jerry (Diane) Walker and Steve (Alice) Walker; several nieces and nephews, and special friend, Mario Nanni. Predeceased by her parents and maternal grandparents, Fred and Philamino.
A Walk-Through Memorial Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave. Rockford. For Covid restrictions or to share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
