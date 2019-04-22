Home

Carolyn M. Richardson

Carolyn M. Richardson Obituary
Carolyn M. Richardson 1935—2019
Carolyn M. Richardson, 83, of Rockford, IL died at 6:30 a.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Medina Nursing Center, Durand, IL.
Born November 19, 1935 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William and Ruby (Fetters) Millard. Married Laurence "Larry" Richardson in Rockford, IL. She was a member of Burritt Community Church.
Survivors include daughter Susan (David) Weber; grandchildren Andrew (Morgan) Weber, Brynlee Weber and Dylan Weber; son John (Lori) Richardson; grandchildren Nicholas (Amanda) Richardson and Kevin Richardson; brother Rich (Rose) Millard; sisters Diane (Keith) Rundle and Lynn Perez and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and two sisters.
Private ceremonies will be held. Final resting place will be in Willwood Burial Park, Rockford, IL. McCorkle Funeral Home-Durand Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Durand, IL is assisting the family.
To share a memory or send an on line condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019
