Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Carolyn Nichols


1930 - 2020
Carolyn Nichols Obituary
Carolyn Nichols 1930—2020
Carolyn Nichols, 90, of Rockford passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, in her home. Born February 5, 1930, in Sulligent, AL, the daughter of Tildon Leroy and Mary Hazel (Birmingham) Otts. Formerly married to E.J. Alexander. Carolyn enjoyed being a grandmother and truly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Diane (Jim) Reid, Gary (Cindy) Alexander and Sherry (Tim) Thompson; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; siblings, Arnold (Elizabeth) Otts, Dan (Norma) Otts and Sharon (Marv) Lewis; lifelong friend, Eunice Frye; special neighbor and friend, Diane Rice. Predeceased by her sister, Betty Barnes; and brothers Roland Otts and Jim Otts.
Private family services will be held. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
