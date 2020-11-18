1/1
Carolyn R. Cramlett
Carolyn R. Cramlett 1945—2020
Carolyn R. Cramlett, 75, of Machesney Park, IL, passed away Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020 at Northwoods Care Center. She was born April 9, 1945 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Alva and Dorothy (Blades) Skinner. She married William Cramlett. Carolyn worked at numerous restaurants as a waitress. She enjoyed doing cross stitch, puzzles, and going shopping. Most of all, Carolyn loved her family.
Carolyn is loved and missed by her husband, William; children, Jeffrey (Sue) Kilgore, Jodi (Linda) Kilgore, Melinda Kilgore, and Scott Kilgore; step-children, Tammy (Chris) Shoemaker, Gwynneth Elmore, Kelly Carlsson, Dennis (Sheri) Croy and Evonda Smith; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Linda Foster. She was preceded in death by her parents, and son James Kilgore, Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Willwood Burial Park, 7000 W. State St, Rockford, IL 61102. To share a condolence, please visit www.Advantagefunerals.com.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
