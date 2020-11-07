Carolyn Sharpe 1953—2020Carolyn Joyce Sharpe of Rockford departed this earthly life October 29, 2020. She was born December 15, 1953 in Waco , TX the daughter of Ervin Sr. and Ruth Evans. Carolyn lived in Rockford many years coming here from Texas. She married Martin Sharpe, he preceded her in death. Carolyn was employed in housekeeping at Supportive Living on Kishwaukee. Carolyn was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Waco. She graduated Richfield High School in Waco.Carolyn leaves to cherish many memories, her daughter, Destiny Sharpe; son, Sha'Rod Sharpe; two grandchildren, Bennie and Bella Griffith; sister, Barbara Evans; three brothers, Ervin Evans Jr. Donald Evans and Marvin Evans; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends, including special brother in law Kenneth Jefferson special friends, Gwen Jones, Doris Few and Lorraine Neal Duckworth. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, five sisters, Dorothy Jefferson, Betty Tatum, Sandra Veal, Gwen Bell and Brenda Evans; and brother, Darrell Evans.Service will be held 12:00 noon Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Soar Assembly 604 Salter Ave. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N Johnston Ave.