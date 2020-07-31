Carrie Lynn Minnier
2000—2020
Carrie Lynn Minnier, 19, of Rockford, became a heavenly angel, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, following an unexpected illness. She was born September 28, 2000, in Rockford, the daughter of Christopher John and Jody Lynn (Snyder) Minnier. Carrie had great and influential teachers at Welsh Elementary School, West Middle School and Guilford High School all in Rockford. She graduated from Guilford High School in 2019 and went down state on Guilford's bowling team in 2017, 2018 and individually in 2019 with Coach Kailey Hoppe. Carrie was part of the Fantastic Four bowling group that included Lauren Sprecher, Amy Niswonger, and Kayle Monestero. She wanted to be a school teacher since the third grade with Mrs. Miller and just completed one year of college in pursuing a degree in Elementary Education at the University of St. Francis in Joliet where she was on the Fighting Saint's bowling team with Coach Tony Talley and Assistant Coach Bri Zabierek. Carrie worked at Bed Bath & Beyond in Rockford where she made multiple great friends. She was a member of the Third Presbyterian Church in Rockford and loved cooking and watching her brother Jacob's baseball games.
Carrie is lovingly survived by her parents, Christopher and Jody Minnier; brother, Jacob Minnier; paternal grandparents, Allen Minnier and Polly Minnier; maternal grandparents, Ray and Sharon Snyder; boyfriend, Randall Snarski; several uncles, aunts, cousins, good friends and the bowling community.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A family interment service will be at Willwood Burial Park in Rockford with Reverend Stephen L. Bowie pastor of Third Presbyterian Church in Rockford officiating. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. The Minnier family can be reached at 1524 Carney Ave., Rockford IL 61103. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com
