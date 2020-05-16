|
Carrie Mangruen 1930—2020
Carrie Lee Mangruen Departed this earthly life Monday May 11, 2020 in Rockford, IL., Born October 5, 1930 in Mooresville, Al. to the parents of Wesley Peoples and Lucinda Scales Peoples. Coming from Athens Al she lived in Rockford since 1967.
Carrie found Christ at an early age sitting on the Mourning bench of New Zion Methodist Church Mooresville, Al. She is a member of St. Luke Baptist Church in Rockford, IL serving on the Mothers Board. Carrie received her education in Alabama.
Carrie leaves to cherish her memories are three brothers Issac Peoples, Charlie (Odell) Benford, Thomas (Zenopha) Benford, sister-law Imogene Malone four sons Fred (Beverly) Peoples, Eddie (Tina) Peoples David (Teresa) Mangruen and Steven (Donna) Mangruen. Six Daughters Carolyn Kimbrough, Thenopha Peoples Marguerite (Larry) Henderson, Vanessa (Rodney) Martin, Dana Mangruen and Sharon Mangruen a host of grand children, great-grands, nieces, nephews and a host of foster children that she helped raised.
Carrie is predeceased by parents, two sisters, Catherine Harris and Mary Davis and four brothers John, Robert, Willie Peoples and Ollie Malone, grandsons Christopher Peoples Syndey Posley Eddie Peoples and D'Angelo Kimbrough and granddaughter Veneshia Peoples
The family would like to thank Dr. Joseph Ross for his many years of medical care also Davita Dialysis on Rockton and Superior Ambulance
Moving visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020. No seating will be available and no gathering allowed inside or outside. You may go to Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home facebook page at 12:00 noon to watch live stream.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 16 to May 18, 2020