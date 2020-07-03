1/1
Catherine Ann Fosse
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Ann Fosse 1950—2020
Catherine Ann Fosse, 69, of Rockford, passed away June 21, 2020.
Born October 8, 1950 in Belvidere, Il. The daughter of Edward
and Bernardine Fosse. Graduated from Muldoon class of 1968.
Active Board Member for Crusader Clinic and dedicated friend to
Bill W.
Survived by brothers Alan (Linda) Fosse, David (Linda) Fosse,
niece Michelle (Rob) Barrow, nephews Ken (Jan) Fosse, Chad
Fosse, and great niece Zoe Fosse............long time close friend
Charlie Worboys and many cousins and good friends.
Predeceased by parents and sister, Annette.
Celebration of life to be held at a future date. Stateline Cremations
is assisting the family, 712 Windsor Rd., Loves Park.
www.statelinecremations.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 3 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved