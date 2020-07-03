Catherine Ann Fosse 1950—2020
Catherine Ann Fosse, 69, of Rockford, passed away June 21, 2020.
Born October 8, 1950 in Belvidere, Il. The daughter of Edward
and Bernardine Fosse. Graduated from Muldoon class of 1968.
Active Board Member for Crusader Clinic and dedicated friend to
Bill W.
Survived by brothers Alan (Linda) Fosse, David (Linda) Fosse,
niece Michelle (Rob) Barrow, nephews Ken (Jan) Fosse, Chad
Fosse, and great niece Zoe Fosse............long time close friend
Charlie Worboys and many cousins and good friends.
Predeceased by parents and sister, Annette.
Celebration of life to be held at a future date. Stateline Cremations
