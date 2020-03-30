|
|
Catherine M. Harrington 1947—2020
Catherine Mae Harrington, 72, formerly of Rockford, passed away in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Cathy was born in Rockford on May 17, 1947 to Loretta (Oster) and Floyd Ridlon. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1965 and earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from Cardinal Stritch University.
Cathy worked in the Personnel Department of Elco Industries from 1965 to 1997. She continued in Human Resources at Clarcor until relocating to Las Vegas in 2003. Once settled, she continued her career in employee benefits at Ameristar Casinos and the Laughton Company. She happily retired in 2011, the day her granddaughter, Caitlyn was born. From then on, her most cherished role was Grandma.
In retirement, Cathy loved to travel with family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards, shopping, puzzles, computer games, and visiting the casinos. She volunteered at the gift shop and information desk of Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas.
Cathy is survived by her daughter, Melanie (Frank) Pelusio; grandchildren, Caitlyn, Ashlee, and Nicholas Pelusio, all of Las Vegas; sister, Ronda Spinello, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Douglas Horton, and sister, Robin Clay.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Cathy's name to the American Brain Tumor Association.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020