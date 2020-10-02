Catherine Pritz Cunningham 1928—2020

Catherine Pritz Cunningham, 92, died on June 24th after a very brief illness.

A lifelong Rockford resident, she was born at home on May 5, 1928, to Eric and Marie Pritz, the 4th of their five children. She went to Highland Elementary, Lincoln Jr. High School, graduated in 1946 from Muldoon Catholic High School and then went on to get her Nursing degree from Saint Anthony's.

Following Nursing School she moved to Florida where she worked the night shift in the hospital and spent the days tanning on the beach. While there she met, Capt. Thomas A. Cunningham whom she later married and had 3 children. After 6 years of marriage she became widowed (her husband was MIA in the Vietnam war) and returned to Rockford where she raised her children in the community she loved and with the help of her extended Pritz family.

An embedded member of this town, Catherine was a lifetime member of St. James Catholic Church.

She worked for 17 years as the "town counselor" at the Information Booth at the Cherryvale Mall, ran the Treat Shop at Edgebrook, and worked at Mincemoyer Jewelry on 7th Street.

Possessing a deep love for children and young adults, she devoted herself to helping others, teaching children to read, opening her home to teenagers in crisis, and doing God's work wherever she could. She worked as an Election Poll Judge for 40 years and was a deep believer in our democracy, and the American people.

She left this earth concerned about our future, but faithful in her own. In lieu of flowers or donations she asked that in her honor, people DO NOT vote for Donald Trump.

She is predeceased by her sister Mariem Niemeyer(Bill Niemeyer), brother John Pritz, brother Tom Pritz(Molly Pritz),and husband Thomas Anthony Cunningham. She leaves behind her sister Patricia Hobart(Dick Hobart), sister in law Maryjo Pritz, children Tom Cunningham(Kathleen Cunningham), Marie Cunningham(Bill Peiffer) and Laura Cunningham Bauer(Chris Bauer),7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a wealth of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be planned in Rockford when the Covid climate improves.



