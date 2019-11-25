|
Catherine S. Burt 1922—2019
Catherine S. Burt, 97, passed away peacefully November 23, 2019 with her family by her side. Catherine was the beloved wife of the late Herbert [John] Burt; Loving mother of Cathy (Stephen) Derr and Alan (Nancy Saunders) Burt; Cherished grandmother of Lynette Collins and Erik (Nona Swagger) Derr; Adored great grandmother of Emily Johnson, Sara Collins, Riley Collins, and Taylor Derr; Dear sister of the late Louise Testdorf, Anna Maciejewski, and Jacob Bureta. A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11am at Wesley Willows Chapel (4141 N. Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103). In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to The Wesley Willows Good Samaritan Fund. We would also like to thank the staffs of Wesley Willows and OSF Hospice for their outstanding care. For additional information please visit www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019