Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Spring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine "Jeanne" Spring


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine "Jeanne" Spring Obituary
Catherine "Jeanne" Spring 1928—2019
Catherine "Jeanne" Spring, 91, of Rockford passed away on November 25, 2019, in Wesley Willows. Born January 10, 1928, in Rock Island, the daughter of Edward C. and Catherine (Dunn) Hodge. Married W. Warren Spring on May 31, 1954, in Elizabeth. Employed as a teacher by Elizabeth and Rock Falls High Schools, retiring in 1988. Jeanne enjoyed reading, traveling, poetry and researching genealogy. Longtime member of P.E.O. Polo Chapter. Survivors include daughter, Mary Pulliam; sons, David (Tan) Spring and Andrew Spring; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and 1 brother. Predeceased by her husband; granddaughter, Cate Schreiner; and brother, Thomas Hodge.
Memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -