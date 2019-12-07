|
|
Catherine "Jeanne" Spring 1928—2019
Catherine "Jeanne" Spring, 91, of Rockford passed away on November 25, 2019, in Wesley Willows. Born January 10, 1928, in Rock Island, the daughter of Edward C. and Catherine (Dunn) Hodge. Married W. Warren Spring on May 31, 1954, in Elizabeth. Employed as a teacher by Elizabeth and Rock Falls High Schools, retiring in 1988. Jeanne enjoyed reading, traveling, poetry and researching genealogy. Longtime member of P.E.O. Polo Chapter. Survivors include daughter, Mary Pulliam; sons, David (Tan) Spring and Andrew Spring; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and 1 brother. Predeceased by her husband; granddaughter, Cate Schreiner; and brother, Thomas Hodge.
Memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019