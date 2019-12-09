|
Catherine T. Wolf 1926—2019
Catherine Wolf, 93, of Loves Park, Illinois, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. Catherine was born in Osage, Iowa, on February 16, 1926, the eighth child of William and Sophia (Miller) Wolf.
As a young woman, Catherine, entered into service as a nun with the Sisters of Mercy Convent in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She used her talents studying and teaching both children and young adults for 25 years.
Over the years, she related many rewarding stories about her precious students; but, her most enjoyable time was as a teacher at the Dennehotso Boarding School in Arizona, where for 16 years she taught the young children of the Navajo Indian Reservation.
Catherine was blessed to be part of a very large family and is survived by one brother, Vincent Wolf, of Emporia, Kansas, one sister-in-law, Jean Wolf, of Florida, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters and two brothers.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave, Loves Park, IL, with burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Bridget's Church or your own parish for Masses in honor of Catherine Wolf. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. Send online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019