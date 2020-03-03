|
Cathryn A. Flynn 1959—2020
Cathryn A. Flynn, 60, Of Belvidere, IL died peacefully, March 2, 2020 in Belvidere. She was born March 8, 1959 to Robert Wayne and Shirley Jean (Fidder) Nordman. Cathryn married her sweetheart, Daniel Flynn, September 4, 1982 in Belvidere. She was a graduate of Belvidere High School and attended Grace United Methodist Church.
Cathryn loved cross stitching, painting, swimming and
gardening. She loved her boys, grand-son and her fur babies, Molly and Murphy.
Cathryn will be loved and missed by her husband, Daniel; her sons, Joseph (Mandi) and Jacob (Katelynn); her grandson, Thomas Joseph Flynn; parents Bob and Shirley Nordman; sisters, Connie (Dennis) Wilkins, Carol ( Roman) Garcia, Cheryl (Tom) Wennmacher; and Cindy (Craig) Wilcox; brother, David (Sue) Nordman; in-laws, Jim (Sonja) Flynn, Tim Flynn, Desi McGee, Pat Flynn, Shannon (Greg) Gibbons, Jody (Julie) Flynn, Kerry Flynn, Erin Johnson and Courtney (Mark) Salvador; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The memorial visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL 61008. The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Pastor Pam Rossmiller will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Northern Illinois Hospice. The family would like to extend their thoughts and thank you's to her sisters; sister-in-laws; special friends, Patty and Nancy for their love and support; and a special thanks to Terri Bullard, her partner in crime. To light a candle or share a condolence please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020