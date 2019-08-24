Home

Cecil R. McKinney


1936 - 2019
Cecil R. McKinney Obituary
Cecil R. McKinney 1936—2019
Cecil R. McKinney, 83, of Winnebago, IL died at 11:55 p.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Javon Bae Mercy Heath Hospital after a sudden illness.
Funeral Ceremonies will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at McCorkle Funeral Home-Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd Rockton, IL with Pastor Jim Moore officiating. Burial will be Sunset Memorial Gardens in Machesney Park, IL. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m., Friday.
To read full obituary, share a memory or send an online condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019
