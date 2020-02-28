|
|
Chalmer "LeRoy" Gibson 1937—2020
Chalmer "LeRoy" Gibson, 82, of Rockton, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, February 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 24, 1937, in Rockford, IL, the son of Chalmer G. and Inez M. (Dray) Gibson. LeRoy was a hard worker his entire life and was a man of immense strength who overcame many challenges in his life. He was very proud to be a Lifetime Member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 150 for 55 years. He attended East High School where he was on both the football and swim teams. Before becoming disabled from a serious automobile accident in 1977, LeRoy had worked as an ironworker and for Rockford Blacktop as a heavy equipment operator; he also worked at the Rock River Sawmill in the wintertime. LeRoy loved old cars, playing cards, and especially his little dog, Buddy. His daughters loved to hear his stories about growing up in Rockford as a little boy where he sold peanuts at the Rockford Peaches games, and about when he was a competitive pairs roller-skater in his late teens and early twenties. Most of all, family was very important to him, and he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
LeRoy is loved and missed by his daughters, Cathie Gibson Dobson of Rockton, Carrie (Tony Alt) Gibson-Alt of Roscoe, Claire (Scott Fischer) Gibson-Fischer of Rockton, Cyndi Gibson of South Beloit, Linda (Greg) Sneath of Winnebago and many loving grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.
His family would like to thank all the staff at Fair Oaks for their loving help and compassionate care of LeRoy over the last months during his stay there, especially Jacob, Sandy, Kaitlin, and Jennifer.
A private celebration of his life has taken place. Gifts may be made to the family for a memorial to be established.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2020