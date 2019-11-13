|
|
Charlene Adams 1941—2019
Charlene Leola "Chucky" Adams of Rockford departed this earthly life November 9, 2019 in her home. She was born August 14, 1941 in Rockford, IL and was the daughter of Clarence Lee and Norma Gladys Bradford. Charlene lived most of her life in Rockford in her youth living 14 years in Clinton, Iowa returning to Rockford after graduating from Clinton High School in 1959. She married Joe Adams on February 14, 2004. Charlene was employed at Chrysler Corporation before retiring after 30 years. She was a member of Banner of Truth International Church, serving on the Ministry Board and in many capacities supporting the ministry.
Charlene leaves to cherish many loving memories, her husband, Joe; son, Raymond (Rashell) Bradford; daughter, Monica (Mark) Primm 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; three sisters, Virginia Cooper, Rose Mary Todd and Kay (James) Randolph; brother, James Bradford; a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, and sister, Joan Brown.
Memorial Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Rock Church 6732 Harrison Ave. Family hour from 10:00 a.m. until Service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc 200 N Johnston Ave
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019