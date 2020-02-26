Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
For more information about
Charlene Alexander
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Paul Church of God in Christ
1001 Bishop Washington Ave
Rockford, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Paul Church of God in Christ
1001 Bishop Washington Ave
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene Alexander


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene Alexander Obituary
Charlene Alexander 1953—2020
Charlene Alexander, of Rockford departed this earthly life February 19, 2020. She was born March 5, 1953 in Clarksville, MS the daughter of Emanuel and Mattie Sago. Charlene lived in Rockford since 1959 coming from Mississippi. She married Carthel Alexander February 9, 1976, he preceded her in death. Charlene was employed as a Nurses assistant by River Bluff Nursing Home over 10 years. She graduated from Auburn High School later to attend classes for nursing.
Charlene leaves to cherish many loving memories, four sons, Anthony (Melissa), Antonio (Tshonna) Sago, Isaac and Delmar (Andrea) Alexander; two daughters, Crystal Alexander and Alicia (Thomas) Tillman; 15 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; three brothers, Walter (Mary) Steele, Lee (Theresa) and Emanuel (Ann) Sago; five sisters, Dorothy Locke, Sufronia Fourcha, Mary Jones, Flora, Alberta and May Sago; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parent.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul C.O.G.I.C. 1001 Bishop Washington Ave. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -