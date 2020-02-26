|
Charlene Alexander 1953—2020
Charlene Alexander, of Rockford departed this earthly life February 19, 2020. She was born March 5, 1953 in Clarksville, MS the daughter of Emanuel and Mattie Sago. Charlene lived in Rockford since 1959 coming from Mississippi. She married Carthel Alexander February 9, 1976, he preceded her in death. Charlene was employed as a Nurses assistant by River Bluff Nursing Home over 10 years. She graduated from Auburn High School later to attend classes for nursing.
Charlene leaves to cherish many loving memories, four sons, Anthony (Melissa), Antonio (Tshonna) Sago, Isaac and Delmar (Andrea) Alexander; two daughters, Crystal Alexander and Alicia (Thomas) Tillman; 15 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; three brothers, Walter (Mary) Steele, Lee (Theresa) and Emanuel (Ann) Sago; five sisters, Dorothy Locke, Sufronia Fourcha, Mary Jones, Flora, Alberta and May Sago; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parent.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul C.O.G.I.C. 1001 Bishop Washington Ave. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020