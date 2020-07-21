Charlene D. Hill 1938—2020
Charlene Doris Hill, 82, of Belvidere, IL, was welcomed to her Heavenly home on July 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on February 3, 1938 in Rockford, IL to Rupert and Doris (Winterland) Baxter. She married the love of her life, Boyd R. Hill, on February 11, 1956 in Belvidere, IL. Charlene was the Dietary Manager at St. Joseph Hospital for 30 years, retiring in 1999 when the hospital closed.
She found her spiritual home at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Belvidere. She was a former member of the Ladies Guild, Garden Club, and her and Boyd were dedicated greeters. She was a former member of Red Hat Ladies (Ruby Chicks).
Charlene will be dearly missed by her family and friends, for the kind loving person she was. And a family highlight, Grandma's brownies with walnuts on top.
Charlene is survived by her husband, Boyd; daughters, Kim (Dave) Koelling and Kelly (Mike) Tolsma; sister, Eva Rainwater; grandchildren, Matt and Annette Koelling, Jacob and Amanda Koelling, Cory and Sarah Neubert, Sherri and Shaun Taylor, and Travis and Kaleena Tolsma.
Charlene was blessed with 12 great-grandchildren and one due end of July and 1 great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rupert and Doris Baxter; sister, Shirley Clappsaddle; brothers, Calvin Baxter, Donald Baxter, and Leland Baxter.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their loving support and care that was provided.
The visitation will be from 1:30-3 p.m., Sunday, July 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1045 Belvidere Rd, Belvidere, IL 61008. The funeral will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. In accordance with state guidelines, only 100 people will be allowed in the church during the visitation and funeral ceremony. Due to state guidelines, masks and social distancing are encouraged. Private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Charlene's name may be gifted to the family to establish a memorial at a later date. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
.