Rev. Charles A. Franks, Jr. 1935—2019
Rev. Charles A. Franks, Jr., 83, of Rockford, went home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born December 26, 1935; son of Charles A. Sr. and Thelma A. (Fern) Franks. Chuck had a jail ministry called TAP Ministries.
A Celebration of Life will be 2 pm, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Veteran's Memorial Hall, 211 N. Main St., Rockford, IL 61101 with Rev. Dave Fogderud, with the Overflowing Cup, officiating. A colour guard will be presented by the Boy Scouts, Troop 23. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the family for a memorial to be established. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 7307 N. Alpine Rd, Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019