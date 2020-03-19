|
Charles A. Pernacciaro 1939—2020
Charles (Chuck) Alex Pernacciaro of Rockford, IL, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the age of 80. Chuck was born to parents Anthony and Steffa (Keliotis) Pernacciaro on December 31, 1939, in Rockford, IL. He graduated from Rockford West High School and thereafter served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. He returned to Rockford in 1959 and married his sweetheart since 8th grade, Rosile C. Mangiaracina. Chuck is survived by his son, Charles E (married to Gloria); his daughter Mary (partner to Joanne), and his two grandchildren, Gina Marie & Philip Charles Pernacciaro. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Edward, and his wife Rosile. Chuck (a/k/a Mikey) was a proud charter and lifetime member of the Kepotah Gun Club. He was an avid sportsman, who was an excellent clay target shooter and loved to fish with his buddies and family. His love of sports extended to teaching and cheering on his children and grandchildren in all of their athletic pursuits. He was a gentle man who was loved by all, with a warm smile and an enthusiastic laugh. We love you, Nanu, and you will be missed. Due to the current directives from our government agencies, services will be private. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rockford. However, a Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr. Condolences to: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020