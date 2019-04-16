|
|
Charles Allgood 1954—2019
Charles B. Allgood, 64, of Forsyth, MO.
Charles passed away on April 14, 2019 at Cox Medical Center in Branson. He was born on August 5, 1954 in Chicago Heights, IL, the son of Walton William Jr. and Jean (Thomason) Allgood.
Charles married Susan Saalman on Nov. 3, 1973 at Faith United Protestant Church in Park Forest, IL. Charles graduated at the top of his paramedic training class, from Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Harvey, IL, receiving the gold stethoscope. He was the first paramedic for the Crete Township Volunteer Fire Department. His great grandfather, after whom he was proudly named, was the founding member of the South Chicago Heights Volunteer Fire Department. Great grandpa Allgood additionally served as the Fire Chief and Police Chief in that area for many years.
A special memory shared by the family tells of the time in Charles' life when he had to agree to install a second telephone line in the home, because he was always on call, yet was raising two teenage daughters.
Charles retired from the City of Rockford Fire Department in Rockford, IL, Dec. 2005. He moved to Forsyth, MO, in June 2006 and was a member of Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church. He was Chief of Central Taney County Fire Department from January 2008 until July 2016. Charles was a Firefighter and Inspector from July 2016 until the present.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Susan Allgood; daughters, Jennifer Beck and husband Mark of Rockford, IL, Kimberly Burgess and husband Tim of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Zachery Beck, Abigail Beck, Gabriel Burgess, Madelyn Beck, Emma Beck, and Nathaniel Burgess; sister, Bonnie Buchmeier of Jacksonville, FL; and brothers Bruce Allgood of Jacksonville, FL and Billy Allgood of Dunlap, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Brian Allgood.
Visitation will be held at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home on Wednesday April 17, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The Firefighters Walk-Through will be at 7:00 PM. Firefighters are requested to meet at the funeral home parking lot prior to the walk through.
Funeral services will be held at Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Forsyth on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Burial will follow at the Snapp Cemetery in Forsyth, MO.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Central Taney County Fire Fighters or Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019