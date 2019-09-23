|
|
Charles Andrew Didier 1958—2019
Charles Andrew Didier, 58, of Rockford, IL passed away Friday, September 20, 2019.
Charles was born in Rockford, IL on November 13, 1960, son of John P. and MaryEllen (Gannon) Didier. He graduated from West High School, Class of 1979. Charles attended the Cathedral of Saint Peter. He worked as a dispatcher for Landstar Inway Inc. Charles married Linda (Pettit) Didier on March 23, 2010. Throughout life, he enjoyed going for walks, playing frisbee golf, snow and water skiing, watching the Chicago Bears and most importantly, spending time with his grandchildren. Charles will be dearly missed.
Surviving relatives include his loving wife, Linda Didier; cherished daughter, Whitney Didier (Zyad Younan); dear grandchildren, Hunter and Olivia; siblings, Thomas (Sandra) Didier, JoAnne (Hugh) Deery, Donald (Gina) Didier, Patti (Martin) Didier-Weightman, James Didier, Steve (Sue) Didier and David Didier. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Didier.
Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Rockford, IL 61103. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, 1243 N. Church St. Rockford, IL 61103. Burial will conclude in Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
