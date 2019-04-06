|
|
Charles Costello 1963—2019
Roscoe, IL/Janesville:
Charles A. Costello, age 55, of Roscoe, IL, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, April 4, 2019 surrounded by family and friends following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 21, 1963 in Janesville, the son of the late Charles P. & Arlene N. (Douglas) Costello. He attended school in Janesville, and was a graduate of Craig High School, Class of 1981.
Charlie worked for General Motors until the Janesville plant closure, and since has been employed as a welder for Chrysler Corp. in Belvidere, IL.
On June 19, 2015 he married the former Tammie M. Shearer in Rockford, IL.
He was a very adventurous person who loved the "adrenaline rush"-skydiving, motorcycles, roller coasters, anything that involved speed! He drove in races at Rockford Speedway for several years, but also loved working on cars in general. Charlie was a true history buff and wanted to visit as many National Parks as he could. He was a fan of music and had a wide range of taste for the music he enjoyed!
His greatest love was his family. Spending time with his wife, his children, siblings, and friends meant everything to him!
He is survived by his loving wife, Tammie; his children, Kaden Smothers-Costello. Marcus Smothers, Chuck Voight, Mike (Amy) Voight, Vanessa (Scott) Beckett, Joshua (Danielle) Brunette, and Jay (Meghan) Brunette; his 6 brothers and sisters, Cheryl (fiancé, Jim Lilburn) Hahn, Steve (Melissa) Costello, Mike (Michele) Costello, Kris (Matt) Hoium, Carrie (Dan) Craddick, and Patti (John) Brockhaus; his 7 grandchildren; his niece and Goddaughter, Lexi; his mother-in-law, Starr (Larry) Wilson; his sister-in-law, Michelle (Jason) Laseman; his "fur child" and buddy, Sakari; and by many nieces, nephews, and friends, including his very dear friends, Jeremy, Frank, and Tad.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place from 4:00 until 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, where a Sharing of Memories will begin at 6:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Charlie's name would be appreciated to his family.
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
21 S. Austin Rd., (608)752-2444
www.whitcomb-lynch.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2019