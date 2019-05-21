Home

Charles D. Sweeny Obituary
Charles D. Sweeny 1948—2019
Charles D. "Chuck" Sweeny, 70, Rockford died suddenly on Monday, May 20, 2019 in Rockford Memorial Hospital. Born October 26, 1948 in Rockford, son of Fay C. and Winifred M. Daniels Sweeny. Graduated from Auburn High School in 1966 and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Married Cherene Gourley in Rockford on March 3, 1973. He was a long time staff member of the Rockford Register Star where he had been a reporter, columnist, political editor and senior editor. He was a lifetime journalist, political advocate, Rockford historian and commentator. Chuck was also a musician all of his life and loved playing with several different bands throughout the years. Survivors include his wife, Cherene; son, James M.D. Sweeny; daughter, Stephanie M.M. Sweeny; sister, Mary (Robert) Douglas; brothers-in-law, Michael Gourley and Patrick (Cheryl) Gourley; niece and nephews, William C. Douglas, Emily A. Douglas, Todd Gourley, Lisa Sanders and many other extended family members who loved him. Predeceased by his parents. A time of visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Zion Lutheran Church, 925 5th Ave., followed by a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Michael Thomas officiating. Memorials may be made to The Phantom Regiment or Friends of the Coronado. The family was assisted by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Extend condolences and share memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 21 to May 23, 2019
