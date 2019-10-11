Home

Charles E. Gray


1929 - 2019
Charles E. Gray Obituary
Charles E. Gray 1929—2019
Charles E. Gray, 90, of Rockford passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Born January 30, 1929 in Ottawa, IL to Joseph Ryburn and Alice Annette (Buhland) Gray. A veteran of the US Air Force during peacetime. Married Beverly Kling; they shared 64 ½ years of marriage. Retired from Anderson Brothers Manufacturing/APR Rockford. Charles enjoyed fishing, scouting and reading.
Survivors include sons, Gregory (Kris) Gray, Michael (Sandra) Gray, Randall (Donna) Gray, Kevin (Judi) Gray; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. Predeceased by wife; daughter, Kristy; and sister.
Private family services are to be held. Quest Cremation Services, Loves Park is honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.questcremationservices.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
