Charles E. Lundgren 1950—2019
Charles E. Lundgren, 69, of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Born February 9, 1950 in Rockford, the son of Eugene and Mary (Fisher) Lundgren. He married Susan Bonzi on June 25, 1977 at Temple Baptist Church in Rockford. Survived by his wife, Susan; children, Marcus (Rebecca) Lundgren and Courtney Lundgren; siblings, Brad (Mel) Lundgren and Ward (Jan) Lundgren; and extended family.
Memorial Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with Pastor Jeff Honson (North Ridge Community Church) officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. prior to the service in the chapel. Memorials may be made to Rock House Kids or North Ridge Community Church. To view full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019