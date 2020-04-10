|
Charles Fred Booker 1933—2020
Charles Booker, 86, passed away peacefully at home on April 6, 2020. Born Sept 4, 1933 in Bull's Gap, TN to David, Sr and Lura Bell (Davis) Booker. Charlie was the owner of Cycloid Corp where he manufactured each fishing reel by hand, with precision and craftsmanship rarely seen. His shop was not just a place that fishermen gathered to tell their tales, but a place where life long friendships were made. His presence and wisdom will be missed but never forgotten. Charles is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia, his daughters Sherie (Calvin) Thomas and Mary (Kevin) Holmes, sisters Shirley Mihm and Frances Giordano, Grandchildren Jennifer (Nick) Thomas, Angela (Joshua) Del Rio, Joy (Phillip) Holmes-Feltz, Andrew (Alexandra) Holmes, and Elizabeth (Brian) Rhodes, great grandchildren Julie (Brendyn), Angel, Calleigh, Ava, Norah, Nayeli and Baby Holmes as well as several nieces and nephews and special friend Larry McCarty. He is predeceased by his daughter Wendy, parents, brothers David and John and sisters Barbara and Carolyn. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Joyce Hocking for their loving care in Charlie's final months. Per Charlie's wishes, no service will be held. Memorials can be made to the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020