Charles "Chuck" Gable


1933 - 2019
Charles "Chuck" Gable Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Gable 1933—2019
Belvidere, IL
Charles L. "Chuck" Gable, 86, passed away peacefully at Northwoods Care Centre on June 19, 2019 in Belvidere, IL after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born January 9, 1933 in Decatur, IL to John and O. Clarice (Carson) Gable. He married his loving wife, Eleanor (Smith) Walk, on May 8, 1965 in Monroe Center, IL. Chuck faithfully served our country in the United States Army. He worked for Thrift-Remsen Printing for many years. He was faithful member of Flora Community Church and will be missed by many. He and Eleanor loved traveling and especially to Alaska. Chuck enjoyed watching NASCAR and cheering on his Chicago Bears and Cubs. He loved spending time with his family and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor; his stepdaughters, Judy (Carl) McClenthen and Beverly Callow; stepson, Karl (Tracy) Walk; his brother, Clark (Gayle) Gable; step grandchildren, Kirsten, Rick (Lisa), Adam (Andrea), Kyle, and Kory (Alexis); step great-grandchildren, Avery and Kohen; special niece and nephew, Cindy and Steven and his sister-in-law, Mary Frank.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Margaret (James) Purcell and Douglas Gable.
Special thanks to Hospice Care of America for their loving care.
A visitation will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. A memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Charles' name can be made to Hospice Care of America and Flora Community Church. To light a candle or share a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 29 to July 1, 2019
