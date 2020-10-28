Charles "Chuck" Gentry 1936—2020
Rockford
Charles "Chuck" W. Gentry, 84, formerly of Rochelle, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Hospital in Rockford, Illinois. Chuck was born on April 29, 1936 to Orville and Anna M. (Dettman) Gentry in Rochelle, IL. During the Berlin Crisis, he proudly served with the United States Army from 1959 - 1962. On June 11, 1960, Chuck married Janet Marlene Stokstad in Stoughton, WI.
Chuck was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Rochelle from 1963 - 1992 when he and Janet moved to Rockford. Once there, they became members of Alpine Lutheran Church. Many people may remember Chuck from the U.S. Postal Service in Rochelle where he worked for 35 years. He also owned and operated Gentry Taxidermy, Gentry's Leather and Western Wear (1973-1982) and Gentry's Shoe Repair (1985-1990). He was an avid birdwatcher and archer.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet of Rockford, IL; three children: John (Rhonda) Gentry of Geneva, IL, Bruce Gentry of Lubbock, TX and Carolyn (John) Burnham of Batavia, IL; brother, Dave Meisener of Rochelle, IL; sister, Sheri (Lee) Gaugler of Tempe, AZ and four grandchildren: Roxanne Gentry of North Windham, CT, Malek (Allison) Gentry of Palatine, IL, Lauren and Shae Burnham both of Batavia, IL. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Estelle Dettman, whom he spent his entire childhood with; paternal grandparents, Charles Gentry and Margaret Clayton; and his parents, Anna Meisener and Orville Gentry.
Cremation care has been provided by the Unger-Horner Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Chuck's memory to Alpine Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Lawnridge Cemetery in Rochelle. Visit www.ungerhorner.com
