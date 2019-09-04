|
Charles Graham 1952—2019
Charles Graham, 66, Rockford, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, in Mercy Hospital on Riverside. He was born December 23, 1952 in Forrest City, Arkansas; the son of James and Lullela (Harris) Graham. Charles worked as an electrical quality control Inspector at the Chrysler Corporation in Belvidere before retiring.
Survived by his daughters, Tanya Graham, Wynette Graham, Charlene (Josie) Graham Kramer, and LaDonna Graham; his son, Patrick Taylor; his step-children, Dietra and Shaddrick King; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson; his brothers, Bobby (Ruth) Graham and James Graham; his sisters, Barbara (Dexter) Davis and Elenora Campbell; his brother-in-law, Robert Hilliard; his sister-in-law, Effie Graham; a host of nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife, Neacie Graham, his parents, his brother, Lindsey Graham and his sisters, Mary Hilliard and Lula Bailey.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the funeral home and from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service on Saturday. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019