Charles H. (Chuck) Geschke Obituary
Charles (Chuck) H. Geschke 1963—2019
Charles (Chuck) H. Geschke, 56, of Machesney Park, passed away on December 7, 2019 surrounded by his family after losing his battle with brain cancer. Charles was born September 24, 1963 to Robert and Helen (Glovier) Geschke. He married Theresa Smith on May 27, 1989. They shared two daughters. Chuck enjoyed listening to music, fishing, working on cars, running the demo derby's and spending time with family and close friends. He also enjoyed watching Street Outlaws Memphis with his daughter, Samantha. Chuck worked for Guilford Corp. for 16 years, and he also worked for Form Relief Tool for 18 years. He took a lot of pride in his work as a CNC Machinist. Chuck was a very hard worker all of his life providing for his family. Chuck is survived by his wife, Theresa; daughters, Jessica Geschke and Samantha (Brandon) Nowak; granddaughter, Rayne; mother, Helen; brother, Brian; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father, Robert. Charles will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Olson North Main Chapel, 2811 N. Main St., Rockford. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 in the chapel. Burial in Winnebago Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family to establish at a later date. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
