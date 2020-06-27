Charles H. Wickhorst 1934—2020
Charles H. Wickhorst, 86, of Rockford, passed away June 24, 2020, at St. Anne Center with his wife, Carol, holding his hand. He died from complications of diabetes and Covid-19. Born April 3, 1934 in Oak Park, the son of George and Helen (Charles) Wickhorst. Charles married Carol Frey on March 23, 1963. He was a proud graduate and strong supporter of Bradley University and a longstanding member of Sigma Chi fraternity. Charles was also a 50+ year member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and a model railroader, belonging to the National Model Railroad Association and the local Rock River Valley Division. We are so fortunate for the love, legacy and light he leaves us. His positive attitude and outlook on life was a joy to all who knew him. His friends were an important part of his life and the man he was reflected their best qualities. He touched so many lives and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Janet (Wayne) Dalton of Richmond, VA and Susan (Peter) Morville of Ann Arbor, MI; grandchildren, Rhys Parker Dalton, Claire Alexandra Morville and Claudia Jordan Morville; sister, Carol Hawkins; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and sister, Diane Bishop. A special thank you to St. Anne Center for their compassion and care.
A private family service will take place at the Memorial Garden of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Charles' life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2821 North Bell School Road, Rockford, IL 61107. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.