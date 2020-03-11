Rockford Register Star Obituaries
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
Charles "Chuck Or Charlie" Hillgoth


1931 - 2020
Charles "Chuck Or Charlie" Hillgoth Obituary
Charles "Chuck or Charlie" Hillgoth 1931—2020
Charles "Chuck or Charlie" E. Hillgoth, 88, of Belvidere, Illinois, died peacefully, March 7, 2020 in Belvidere. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to John and Mary Hillgoth June 1, 1931. Chuck married his sweetheart, Carol Evans September 6, 1982 In Las Vegas, Nevada. He was a high school graduate and worked at Chrysler for 29 years until his retirement.
Chuck loved magic tricks and to make people laugh. He loved to take a pair of sticks and drum and he was a great dancer, dancing any place there was music and a dance hall.
He is loved and will be dearly missed by his wife, Carol; daughter, Jill (Rick) Liner; grandson, Matt; grand-daughter, Kim; Four great- granddaughters; brother and sister in- law, John and Racheal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; five sisters; and three brothers.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL 61008. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Ed Greenfield will officiate. Memorials can be made to . To light a candle or share a condolence please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
