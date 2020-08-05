Charles "Charlie" J. Franklin 1953—2020
Charles "Charlie" J. Franklin, 67, of Rockford, passed away in his home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Charlie was born in Rockford on May 16, 1953, the son of Warren and Adeline (Cichella) Franklin. He was a Boylan High School graduate and earned both a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education in 1978 and a Master's Degree in Education and Curriculum in 1989 from Northern IL University. He was a beloved physical education teacher in the Rockford School District for many years before retiring in 2015. Charlie was known for his sense of humor and the ability to light up any room. He fiercely valued his friendships and was also known for his famous pasta meals.
Charlie's talent and passion for basketball played an enormous role throughout his life. He played for renowned coach Dolph Stanley and started his senior year at Boylan on its first team to go down state. He then played for Rock Valley College from 1971073 and started on the 1971-72 team that won the N4C Championship. Charlie adored his son and daughter who both share his love of the game and he delighted in watching them play throughout their school years.
Charlie was also a well-known basketball coach for many years, serving in various coaching capacities at Guilford, Boylan, West and Winnebago. He coached with Carl Armato for the Rock Valley College Men's Basketball team in 1989-91. He was the head Women's Basketball Coach at RVC 1992-93. He was the Rockford Lutheran High School Girls Varsity Basketball Coach 2001-03, during which time he was chosen as IBCA District Coach of the Year in 2001 and 2002. In his final coaching season, the Rockford Lutheran "Lady Saders" had an undefeated regular season (12-0) and advanced to the Super Sectional Championship game.
Survivors include his son, Keenan Franklin of Chicago; daughter, Meghan Franklin of Rockford; brothers, David Fulling (Molly), John Fulling (Nina) and Peter Franklin (Sherry) all of Rockford; sisters, Teresa Roberts (Randy) and Beverly Franklin both of Rockford; several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Predeceased by his parents and sister, Sylvia Hosking.
Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL 61108. All those who plan to attend are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. To express condolences online please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com