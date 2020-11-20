1/1
Charles J. "Chuck" Ridlbauer
1930 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" J. Ridlbauer 1930—2020
Charles "Chuck" James Ridlbauer, 90, of Rockford passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was the life of the party, until his final illness when he died of complications related to COVID. Born March 21, 1930, in Peoria, the son of Charles Ferdinand and Charlene Theodosia (Grogan) Ridlbauer. Veteran of the U.S. Naval Reserve, serving from 1947 to 1951. Married Joyce Carol Wenzel on March 24, 1951, in Peoria. Graduated from Peoria Manual High School in 1947 and a four-year machinist training course at Caterpillar Tractor Company. Employed by Hamilton Sundstrand for 30 years, retiring in 1991. Member of Grace Lutheran Church, Navy Club, Masons, Tebala Shrine, American Legion, and Society of Manufacturing Engineers. Chuck enjoyed bowling and played golf into his 80's. He loved traveling with his wife throughout Europe and enjoyed many friendships, proudly telling them about the achievements of his children and grandchildren. His wife, Joyce, suffered with Alzheimer's for the last 6+ years, but her eyes lit up all the way until his final visit to her care center. Survivors include his wife, Joyce; sons, Michael Ridlbauer and Steven (Candy) Ridlbauer; daughter, Lori (Bill) Roderick; former daughter-in-law, Sue Ridlbauer; grandchildren, Jeremy (Christina) Ridlbauer, Kelly (Jason) Drought, Kristi Ragsdale, Katelyn Ridlbauer, Henry Roderick and George Roderick; great-grandchildren, Karli Ragsdale, Conner Ragsdale, Tyberius Ridlbauer and Lena Ridlbauer. Predeceased by his parents; several aunts and uncles; and infant grandson, Eli Roderick.
Private entombment service in Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8800 North Alpine Road, Machesney Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Augustana College Scholarship Fund, c/o Augustana College, 639 38th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201 or Grace Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
