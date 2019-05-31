|
Charles (Chuck) James Blomgren 1952—2019
Charles (Chuck) James Blomgren, 67, of Rockford, went home to be with the Lord on May 26, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born May 8, 1952 in Rockford, Chuck was the son of George and Dorothy (Melander) Blomgren. Chuck married Karen Kolnes on August 2, 1975. He was a loving husband and father and cherished his time at the lake with his grandchildren. Chuck was a devoted member at First Evangelical Covenant Church, serving as an elder and moderator. He was active in the community and was involved in several groups, to include IMA, AICPA, IL CPA Society, NIU Dept. of Business Accounting and Alumni Advisory Board, Rockford Rotary South President, RVC Accounting Advisory Board, Discovery Center Treasurer, and Education Forum Treasurer. He was also on the Board of Directors at Kids Place, Youth for Christ, FCA, and Carpenters Place. Chuck was a Certified Public Accountant and worked most recently as a Partner at RSM. Survivors include his wife, Karen Blomgren; children, Stephen (Colleen) Blomgren of Libertyville, IL, David (Kelly) Blomgren of Minnetonka, MN, Kristin (Keith) Johnson of Frisco, TX; siblings, Barb (Lanny) Siemers, Sally (Ken) Shold, Thomas (Dawn) Blomgren; grandchildren, Liv, Griffin, Elle, Norah, Evelyn, Ruby, Hazel, Micah, Elin, Cole. Predeceased by his parents, George and Dorothy Blomgren.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at First Evangelical Covenant Church, 316 Wood Rd. with Reverend Peter Dibley officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at First Evangelical Covenant Church. Memorials may be made to First Evangelical Covenant Church; Stateline Youth For Christ 1288 S. Alpine Rd., Rockford, IL 61108; or AA MDS International Foundation (www.aamds.org). To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 31 to June 2, 2019