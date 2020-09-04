Charles ("Chuck") John Prorok 1951—2020
Charles ("Chuck") John Prorok 69, of Rockford, died September 2, 2020 following an almost three-year battle with Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma. Born April 7, 1951 in Chicago, the son of Robert P. and Dusolina E. (Mascitelli) Prorok, Sr. He married Marcia Mueller on January 27, 1979 in Rockford.
Chuck received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Creighton University and his Juris Doctor from The John Marshall Law School in 1977. He worked for over 30 years in the Winnebago State's Attorney's office, beginning in misdemeanor, traffic court, and felonies, and working his way up to the Civil Division and then First Deputy State's Attorney. After leaving the State's Attorney's office, Chuck went into private practice, subsequently retiring due to health issues. Chuck was a member of the American, Illinois State, and Winnebago County Bar Associations, where he served in various capacities. He was also a member of the Capital Litigation Trial Bar, Illinois Public Employer Labor Relations Association, National Public Employer Labor Relations Association, Association of Government Lawyers in Capital Litigation and Prosecutors Bar Association. Aside from his professional life, Chuck was active in the community in the Rockford Rotary Club, Leadership Committee of the Prairie State Legal Services Campaign for Legal Services and a perennial member of the Legal Follies Cast to raise funds for Prairie State Legal Services, Community Task Force for the Children in Our Courts Project, The Mill/Responsible Peer Programs, Young at Art Board of Directors and Greenwich Village Art Fair ("GVAF") Steering Committee as well as Crepe and Omelet Chef Extraordinaire at GVAF, long time participant in 100 Men Who Cook, long time member of the Barristers Softball team, member of the Rockford Community Relations Commission by mayoral appointment, and member of Rockford Riverfront Museum Park Board. In 2018, he and Marcia received the Arts Advocate Award from the Rockford Area Arts Council.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia L. Mueller; brothers, Robert (Graciela), Brian and Bruce; brothers-in-law, Carl (Jill) Mueller and Mark (Sandy) Mueller; nieces and nephews; and great-nephews and great-nieces. Predeceased by his parents; and parents-in-law, Dr. and Mrs. R. C. (Dorothy) Mueller.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the University Club of Rockford, 945 N. Main, Rockford, IL 61103 followed by a Celebration of Life from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm at the University Club. Please consider wearing a hat or some other apparel representing your favorite Major League Baseball Team as we celebrate Chuck and his passion for baseball. Memorials may be made to Rockford Symphony Orchestra, Rockford Art Museum, Prairie State Legal Services, Rockford, IL, or the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South, #510, Herriman, Utah 84096. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com