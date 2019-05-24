Rockford Register Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Klinefelter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Chuck" Klinefelter


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles "Chuck" Klinefelter Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Klinefelter 1940—2019
Charles "Chuck" A. Klinefelter, 78, of Belvidere, IL, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Hospital in Rockford, IL. A funeral ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave, Belvidere, IL, 61008. A visitation will be from 4 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the funeral home Memorials to the family to establish a memorial later. To light a candle or share a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 24 to May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
Download Now