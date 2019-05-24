|
Charles "Chuck" Klinefelter 1940—2019
Charles "Chuck" A. Klinefelter, 78, of Belvidere, IL, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Hospital in Rockford, IL. A funeral ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave, Belvidere, IL, 61008. A visitation will be from 4 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the funeral home Memorials to the family to establish a memorial later. To light a candle or share a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 24 to May 26, 2019