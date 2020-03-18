|
Charles L. Falzone 1924—2020
Charles L. "Charlie" Falzone, 96, died peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020,
with his children and grandchildren gathered around him. Born on February 25, 1924, in
Winding Gulf, WV, he had been a resident of Rockford since 1929. Charlie was the son of Italian
immigrants from Sicily, Sam and Jennie (Gaziano) Falzone. He attended Rockford Central High
School, and began serving in the U.S. Navy in December, 1943, serving as Seaman First Class
during World War II before his honorable discharge in February, 1946. He was a mail carrier for
the U.S. Postal Service from 1956 until his retirement in March, 1986. Following his retirement,
he was employed part-time at Ace Premium in Rockford for several years.
Memberships include the National Association of Letter Carriers union and the Rockford
YMCA Retired Men's Club. An avid gardener, his home was bursting with tomatoes, zucchinis,
and other vegetables each summer. He was also an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing pool
and poker with friends. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, a resident of Grand
Victorian of Rockford, and a former resident of Skyrise Apartments Senior Community.
Charlie was deeply devoted to his family. He married Josephine J. Tarara on July 4,
1959. Survivors include sons; Sam (Janice) and Chuck (Katie); and grandchildren, James
Newbury, Sidney, Sarah Fandel (Tommy), Jenny D'Ortenzio (A.J.), Audrey, Brett Woods, and
Josie; as well as nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by parents; wife; son John (Julie);
brother, Don; and sisters, Rose Amore and Marie. Charlie took great joy and pride in his role as
Nanu, and at family gatherings he'd smile and truly enjoy watching his grandkids getting along
so well and all doing so well. We were all together one last time just last month, to celebrate his
96th birthday.
Services will be private. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rockford. Memorials
may be made to the Rockford YMCA Retired Men's Club. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr. Condolences to: www.gaspariniolivierifuneral.net
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020