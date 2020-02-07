|
|
Charles L. Harrison 1927—2020
Charles L. Harrison, 92, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 at his home in Belvidere, surrounded by his family. Charles was born on September 13, 1927 in Leadmine, WI to Charles William and Inez (Scott) Harrison. He married his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Pagel, on October 2, 1954 in Darlington, WI. After high school, Charles enlisted in the United States Navy and served this country during World War II. He received the World War II Victory Medal for good conduct. Charles was a Supervisor for Chrysler for over 20 years. He found his spiritual home at First United Methodist Church in Belvidere. He was a member of the American Legion. Charles was a wonderful fisherman, bowler, and golfer. He loved spending time with his family and will be dearly missed by all.
Charles will be missed by his wife, Mary; his children, Pamela (Kevin) Van Fleet, Jeffrey Harrison, Lisa (Steven) Bryer, and Becky (Ron) Mitchell; his brother, Donald (Carolyn) Harrison; his sister, Alta Vordermann; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; his brother-in-law, Allan (Rosemarie) Pagel; sisters-in-law, Karen and Marie Pagel; and many nieces and nephews,.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Barbara Harrison; sisters, Florence (LaVerne) Bredeson and Shirley(Paul) Vordermann; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Hulda and Emanuel Pagel; brothers-in-law, Daryl and David Pagel; and sister-in-law, Doris (Clynton) Seffrood.
The visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. Rev. Jim Bell will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Charles' name may be gifted to Mercy Hospice, First United Methodist Church, or Rockford Rescue Mission. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020