Rockford Register Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles L. Harrison


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles L. Harrison Obituary
Charles L. Harrison 1927—2020
Charles L. Harrison, 92, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 at his home in Belvidere, surrounded by his family. Charles was born on September 13, 1927 in Leadmine, WI to Charles William and Inez (Scott) Harrison. He married his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Pagel, on October 2, 1954 in Darlington, WI. After high school, Charles enlisted in the United States Navy and served this country during World War II. He received the World War II Victory Medal for good conduct. Charles was a Supervisor for Chrysler for over 20 years. He found his spiritual home at First United Methodist Church in Belvidere. He was a member of the American Legion. Charles was a wonderful fisherman, bowler, and golfer. He loved spending time with his family and will be dearly missed by all.
Charles will be missed by his wife, Mary; his children, Pamela (Kevin) Van Fleet, Jeffrey Harrison, Lisa (Steven) Bryer, and Becky (Ron) Mitchell; his brother, Donald (Carolyn) Harrison; his sister, Alta Vordermann; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; his brother-in-law, Allan (Rosemarie) Pagel; sisters-in-law, Karen and Marie Pagel; and many nieces and nephews,.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Barbara Harrison; sisters, Florence (LaVerne) Bredeson and Shirley(Paul) Vordermann; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Hulda and Emanuel Pagel; brothers-in-law, Daryl and David Pagel; and sister-in-law, Doris (Clynton) Seffrood.
The visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. Rev. Jim Bell will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Charles' name may be gifted to Mercy Hospice, First United Methodist Church, or Rockford Rescue Mission. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now