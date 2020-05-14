|
Charles L. Weldon 1954—2020
Chuck Weldon, 66, passed away on Sunday, May 10th, surrounded by family after a brief illness.
Chuck was born in Roscoe, IL where he lived his entire life. He was a talented excavator, founding and operating Weldon Unlimited for over 20 years. He used his talents on a skid loader to build snow tubing hills, dirt bike tracks, and a wedding venue for his children, family, and friends. An avid tinkerer, nothing escaped being modified and enhanced in his workshop.
His favorite place was his wooded property in Roscoe where he and his family raised cows, horses, chickens, goats, and even the occasional owl, deer, or raccoon. He loved teaching kids how to drive on the property and his vehicles had the dents to prove it. He also loved to spend time each summer at his family cabin on Woman Lake in Minnesota, dragging his kids behind the boat until they learned to ski.
Chuck loved his family and friends. Whether it be around a bonfire or during an unannounced visit, he was always good for a story or new joke.
Predeceased by his parents, John and Jean, his road trip partner and brother Jed (Toni), and his dog Dozer. He is survived by his brother Bill (Jan) and sister Jody (Dan). Chuck and Diane raised a stable of kids: Cindee, Aimee, Sheree, Casey, Katie, and Mary. His nieces and nephews meant so much to him, shown in many ways throughout his life. Chuck's grandchildren will miss their papa, his candy, and the adventures.
In lieu of flowers, please share a story or a joke about Chuck amongst family and friends.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 14 to May 17, 2020