1/1
Charles McCoy
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles McCoy 1950—2020
Charles E. "Chuck" McCoy, of Rockford departed this earthly life July 5, 2020. He was born January 14, 1950 in Rockford the son of Johnny and Rosie McCoy. Charles was employed as a machine operator several years. He attended Freedom "Church with out walls". Charles attended Auburn High School.
Charles leaves to cherish many loving memories, daughter, Candance King; and three who he loved as his own, Rashema Barringer-Bennett, Lashonda (Seneca) Modest and Harold Barringer; granddaughter Lyrik Elise; two sisters, Denise McCoy and Roberta McCoy; five brothers, Johnnie, David, Willie (Charlene), Ronnie and Samuel McCoy; sisters in law, Cynthia and Barbara McCoy; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, three sisters, Carolyn and Kathy McCoy and Deloris McCoy-Simmons; brother, Clarence McCoy and best friend Eugene "Poly Roly" Sanders.
Moving visitation will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Ave. Private services will be held at 1:00 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved