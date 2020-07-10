Charles McCoy 1950—2020

Charles E. "Chuck" McCoy, of Rockford departed this earthly life July 5, 2020. He was born January 14, 1950 in Rockford the son of Johnny and Rosie McCoy. Charles was employed as a machine operator several years. He attended Freedom "Church with out walls". Charles attended Auburn High School.

Charles leaves to cherish many loving memories, daughter, Candance King; and three who he loved as his own, Rashema Barringer-Bennett, Lashonda (Seneca) Modest and Harold Barringer; granddaughter Lyrik Elise; two sisters, Denise McCoy and Roberta McCoy; five brothers, Johnnie, David, Willie (Charlene), Ronnie and Samuel McCoy; sisters in law, Cynthia and Barbara McCoy; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, three sisters, Carolyn and Kathy McCoy and Deloris McCoy-Simmons; brother, Clarence McCoy and best friend Eugene "Poly Roly" Sanders.

Moving visitation will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Ave. Private services will be held at 1:00 p.m.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store