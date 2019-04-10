Charles Neace 1926—2019

Charles Andrew Neace, 93, of Belvidere, IL., Died peacefully at home on April 8, 2019 in Belvidere. He was born to Noah and Laura (Dorway) Neace February 13, 1926 in Sandridge, IL. Charlie married his sweetheart, Eula Williams on September 21, 1946 in Murphysboro, IL.

Charlie worked at White Sundstrand as an electrician in the test and integration department for many years retiring in 1986. He proudly enlisted in the Navy at age 17 and served his country in World War II. Charlie was a member of First Baptist Church in Belvidere. He enjoyed spending winters in Arizona, fishing, camping, playing golf, and watching his grandchildren play sports. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Charlie is loved and missed by his wife, Eula; children, Brenda (Jim) Boardman, Dale (Bonnie) Neace, Julie (Clint) Morris and their families; sister, Alma (Richard) Blair; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter; great-granddaughter; 3 brothers; and 6 sisters.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice Care of America and their staff.

A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave, Belvidere, IL, 61008. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. Pastor David Love will officiate. Burial at Highland Garden of Memories.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church in Belvidere, the Belvidere Keen Age Center.