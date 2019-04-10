Rockford Register Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Neace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Neace


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Neace Obituary
Charles Neace 1926—2019
Charles Andrew Neace, 93, of Belvidere, IL., Died peacefully at home on April 8, 2019 in Belvidere. He was born to Noah and Laura (Dorway) Neace February 13, 1926 in Sandridge, IL. Charlie married his sweetheart, Eula Williams on September 21, 1946 in Murphysboro, IL.
Charlie worked at White Sundstrand as an electrician in the test and integration department for many years retiring in 1986. He proudly enlisted in the Navy at age 17 and served his country in World War II. Charlie was a member of First Baptist Church in Belvidere. He enjoyed spending winters in Arizona, fishing, camping, playing golf, and watching his grandchildren play sports. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Charlie is loved and missed by his wife, Eula; children, Brenda (Jim) Boardman, Dale (Bonnie) Neace, Julie (Clint) Morris and their families; sister, Alma (Richard) Blair; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter; great-granddaughter; 3 brothers; and 6 sisters.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice Care of America and their staff.
A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave, Belvidere, IL, 61008. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. Pastor David Love will officiate. Burial at Highland Garden of Memories.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church in Belvidere, the Belvidere Keen Age Center. To light a candle or share a condolence, place visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
Download Now