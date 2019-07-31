|
|
Charles Perteete 1933—2019
Charles L. "Charlie" Perteete , 85, of Rockford departed this earthly life July 24, 2019. He was born August 15, 1933 in Morgan City, MS the son of Fred and Lizzie Perteete. Charles lived in Rockford since 1949 coming from Morgan City, MS. He married the former Ruth Lee Walker December 23, 1951. Charles was employed many years as an machinist by Twin Disc, Cellusuede Products before retiring. He was employed as the Fire and Police Commissioner for the City of Rockford and maintenance supervisor at the Winnebago County Court House.
Charles was a member of Christian Union Missionary Baptist Church serving in the male chorus, as an trustee. He attended schools in Rockford.
Charles leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife, Ruth Lee Perteete; four sons, Michael (Debra), Charles Jr., Phillip and Timothy (Tina) Perteete; two daughters, Cheryl (Stanley) Woodard and Lisa Perteete; 23 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; three brothers, Jimmy (Millie), Tommy (Dorcas) and Clifford (Clara) Perteete; sisters, Henrietta (Michael) Williams, Mattie Perteete and Laura Carter; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, two sons, one brother and two sisters.
Services will be held 12:00 noon Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church 2919 19th Street.Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019