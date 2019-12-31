Home

Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Charles Powers
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Alano Club
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:30 PM
Alano Club
1210 11th Street
Charles Powers


1935 - 2019
Charles Powers Obituary
Charles Powers 1935—2019
Charles E. "Chuck/Papa" Powers, 84, left us, Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born June 24, 1935 in New Ulm, MN to Edward and Lorretta Powers. Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He was career teacher and coach in the Rockford Public School system. Charles was a proud member of AA 33 years.
He graduated from Mankato West High School and Mankato State university.
Charles is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Jo; his children Matt (Laura) Powers, Mike (Penny) Powers and Meg (Jim) Perron; nine grandchildren Adam, Zachary, Chad, Brandon, Dakota, Breanna, Clayton, Abby, Seth and many friends.
The Celebration of His Life will be held 3:30 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Alano Club 1210 11th Street with visiting with the family from 2:00 p.m. until Celebration followed by food. In Lieu of flowers memorial to Camp Cuyuna 38594 County Road 3 Cross Lake Minnesota 56442
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
