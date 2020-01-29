Home

Charles R. Larson


1952 - 2020
Charles Larson, 67, of Roscoe, who was so unwavering in his faith, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Charles was lovingly cared for by his two daughters, Dee Cook and Kelly (Dan) Baumgartner. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Luke and Chloe; two sisters, Sue (Ron) Fouse of Lakeland, TN and Debi (Bud) Johnson of Columbia, MO. He is predeceased by his dad, Delbert Larson and mom, Lucile Unger.
A private family service will be held. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery, Rockford.
Memorial donations in memory of Charles can be made to Heartland Hospice, 6000 E. State St., Suite 100, Rockford, IL 61108, who were true angels during this journey. To share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
