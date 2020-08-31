Charles R. Mason 1946—2020
Charles Raymond Mason, 73, of Rockton, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020, in the presence of family. Charlie was born on December 15, 1946, in Spring Valley, Illinois, to Mary Rita (Smith) and Donald Robert Mason.
Charlie attended St. Bede Academy in Peru, Illinois, and worked alongside his father at Mason's Super Service. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Forestry from the University of Illinois-Champaign and went on to became a self-taught Chemical Engineer specializing in New Product Development. He took pride in his work and especially enjoyed his career and time at 3M and Scott Paper Company where he became a mentor and friend to many.
Charlie was an Eagle Scout and felt at home in nature. He loved fishing, canoeing, kayaking, hiking, and reading. He enjoyed country music and westerns. Charlie was kind, generous, patient, and genuine to all who knew him.
A loving father, Charlie was devoted to caring for and spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughters, Stacia (Daniel) Bartlett of Rockton, IL, and Karlyn (Felipe) Vina of Hollywood, FL; grandchildren, Samantha, Joshua and Alexander Bartlett; siblings, Ellin (Michael) Lotspeich, Rita (Jacques) Brouillette and Robert Mason; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his wife, Judith (Spegele) Mason; daughter, Julia Mason; parents, Mary Rita and Donald Mason; and siblings, Kevin (Jane) Mason and Sharon (Dale) Henning.
A private family service was held. To share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com