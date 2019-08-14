|
Charles Reinhold Waak 1944—2019
Charles R. Waak, 74, of Rockford, IL went home to be with Jesus, his Savior and Lord, on July 4, 2019. He was born November 7, 1944 in Macon, Georgia to Charles and Anne Waak.
He graduated from Austin High School in Chicago in 1962. He attended Wright Jr. College and graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) in 1971.
Charles was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy (IC3) completing a Med Cruise in 1967 aboard USS Independence CVA-62. He worked 49 years for ADT Security Systems retiring in 2011, he continued with them as a consultant until his death. He never met a stranger. He shared Christ with everyone he met. He was a Gideon and loved handing out Bibles to those he met. Charles has been an active member of Bethesda Covenant Church since 2005. He was an AVID Cubs and Bears fan. He was a voracious reader with faith and American history being the bulk of his intake. He was particularly fond of Saint Augustine. He enjoyed running and staying active. He always met you with a warm smile, silly joke, sports and music trivia.
He is survived by his loving wife Cheryl of 52 years. His adoring and beloved children Jason, Robert (Georie), and Karyn Waak-Cardwell. His beloved grandchildren: Meghan (David) Baeza, Jason Gutierrez, Iraiah, Haile, Hadassah and Bella Waak, Ashleigh Oman, Samantha and Courtney Cardwell. Beloved Nieces: Jody (Sean) Watson, Briana Watson, Jennifer Barry, Chloe Doner, Caitlin Johnson and Jaki Harding. His brother Daniel Waak and sister-in-law Stella Johnson. Peace to his memory.
The Lord said "Welcome home my good and faithful servant." Matthew 25:21
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Bethesda Covenant Church 2101 E. State Street, Rockford at 10:30am. Reverend Bill Orris will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gideons.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019