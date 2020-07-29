Charles Richard Williams 1931—2020
Charles Richard Williams, 88, formally of Rockford, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, surrounded by his loving family. Born November 27, 1931 In Rockford, IL, the son of Raymond & Alyce (Bullen) Williams. He graduated from West High School, class of 1949. Married Hope Mc Elhany in Rockford on October 22, 1950. He worked for Elco Industries in sales then later became the marketing director, retiring in 1995. Charles was a little league baseball coach in Rockford, and loved working with the players. He lived a simple and uncomplicated life, and always had a smile for everyone.
He is survived by sons; Brian Richard Williams, Gregory Jay Williams; brother, Ronald Duane Williams. Predeceased by wife, Hope. Cremation rights were accorded. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home& Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Send online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
.